$0.79 EPS Expected for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for TC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. TC Energy reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TC Energy.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 180.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $51.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7137 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.41%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

