$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will announce earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.80. TriNet Group reported earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $87.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average is $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $2,099,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,169.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $32,980.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,780.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,261 shares of company stock valued at $6,003,554. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in TriNet Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

