$0.82 EPS Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.93. BorgWarner posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 685.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,885 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BWA opened at $51.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

