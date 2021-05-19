0Chain 24-Hour Volume Hits $756,182.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 38.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a total market cap of $34.62 million and approximately $756,182.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001860 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00064430 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.