$1.74 Million in Sales Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will post $1.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.58 million and the highest is $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $2.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $7.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $7.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.38 million, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $8.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACRS. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of ACRS opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,143.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,659.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,481. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

