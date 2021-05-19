$1.74 Million in Sales Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will post $1.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.58 million and the highest is $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $2.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $7.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $7.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.38 million, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $8.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACRS. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of ACRS opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,143.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,659.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,481. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.