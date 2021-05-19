106,420 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Purchased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 106,420 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 98,856 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $220,150,000 after acquiring an additional 398,034 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $7,156,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 118,107 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of -484.72 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.65.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 1,500.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.41.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,147,276 shares of company stock worth $75,470,113 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

