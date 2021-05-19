$12.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to post sales of $12.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.35 billion. Charter Communications posted sales of $11.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $50.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.32 billion to $51.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $53.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.69 billion to $54.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.29.

CHTR traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $686.11. 1,510,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,958. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $652.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $639.06. The firm has a market cap of $129.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications has a one year low of $498.08 and a one year high of $712.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,560 shares of company stock valued at $14,061,988. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $732,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $272,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 295,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

