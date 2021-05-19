13,138 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,551,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Insiders have sold a total of 16,135 shares of company stock worth $9,497,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

ALGN stock traded down $6.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $563.39. 9,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,666. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $582.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.29 and a 52 week high of $647.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

