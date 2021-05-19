1,316 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Purchased by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in The Clorox by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.06.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $181.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.18 and a 200 day moving average of $195.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.