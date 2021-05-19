1,376 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Bought by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.13.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $214.92 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $221.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.21.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

