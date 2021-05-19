$139.90 Million in Sales Expected for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will report $139.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.90 million. NextGen Healthcare reported sales of $136.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $552.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $551.50 million to $553.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $576.10 million, with estimates ranging from $562.34 million to $589.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NextGen Healthcare.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 114.82, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $474,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,323,848.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $728,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 41,397 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

