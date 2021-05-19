14,704 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,704 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,842,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after acquiring an additional 407,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oracle by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $671,427,000 after acquiring an additional 637,044 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $80.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.