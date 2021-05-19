16,200 Shares in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in At Home Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,411,000 after buying an additional 153,182 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in At Home Group by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,461,000 after buying an additional 2,170,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in At Home Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,952,000 after buying an additional 96,567 shares during the period. Bayberry Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in At Home Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,187,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,351,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in At Home Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,087,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,819,000 after buying an additional 286,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get At Home Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. At Home Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

In other At Home Group news, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 10,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $299,087.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $28,015.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,727.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,573 shares of company stock worth $3,224,508 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME).

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.