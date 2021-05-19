1,675 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Bought by Valley Brook Capital Group

Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $134.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $143.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.68 and a 200 day moving average of $128.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,277 shares of company stock worth $27,392,494. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

