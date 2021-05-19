17,909 Shares in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

ETRN opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 2.23.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

