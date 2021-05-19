1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) PT Lowered to $50.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.71% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $34.08 on Monday. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $80,717.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,264.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $332,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,187 shares of company stock worth $7,206,903.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,557,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,672,000 after buying an additional 3,609,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,644,000 after acquiring an additional 477,435 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 21,036.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,469,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448,846 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $171,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,498,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,731,000 after acquiring an additional 945,480 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.