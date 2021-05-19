1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Canaccord Genuity

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 64.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average of $42.17. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $80,717.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,264.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $375,523.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,805.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,187 shares of company stock worth $7,206,903.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.