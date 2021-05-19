$2.52 EPS Expected for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.84. Trinseo reported earnings of ($2.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 185.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year earnings of $8.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $9.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $7.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors increased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

TSE opened at $66.45 on Friday. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,035,954.48. Insiders sold 82,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,437 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Trinseo by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

