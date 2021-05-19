$2.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will report $2.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.66 and the lowest is $2.50. Moody’s posted earnings per share of $2.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $11.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.73 to $11.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $12.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Moody’s.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.67.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,191 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Moody’s by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in Moody’s by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCO traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $323.90. The stock had a trading volume of 538,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.29. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $252.02 and a 12-month high of $340.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.