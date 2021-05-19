$2.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will announce $2.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.95 billion. Xcel Energy reported sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year sales of $12.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.85 billion to $12.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.26 billion to $13.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $428,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,204 shares of company stock worth $10,746,275. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,854 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 479,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,970,000 after buying an additional 30,860 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.57. 208,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,865. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average is $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

