210 Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $219.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $175.12 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.00.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. Analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

