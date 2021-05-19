21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 21Vianet Group’s earnings. 21Vianet Group posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 21Vianet Group.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $206.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.36 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VNET shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

NASDAQ:VNET traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,986. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $44.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,669,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the first quarter worth $233,870,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1,158.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,328,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,999,000 after buying an additional 2,059,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 1,058.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,219,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,684,000 after buying an additional 2,027,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

