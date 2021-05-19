$23.18 Million in Sales Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will announce $23.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.43 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 226.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $101.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.82 million to $119.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $217.17 million, with estimates ranging from $130.56 million to $260.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCPH shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

In related news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $644,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.00. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.