23,163 Shares in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Acquired by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 23,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $445.76 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $20.85.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

