$233.75 Million in Sales Expected for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report $233.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $229.04 million and the highest is $238.45 million. Groupon posted sales of $395.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $984.44 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $999.54 million, with estimates ranging from $917.00 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The business had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on GRPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

GRPN stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.84. 805,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,983. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Groupon has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $64.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Groupon by 160.0% during the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Groupon by 307.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,644 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Groupon by 14.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 298,330 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Groupon by 26.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,694 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 42,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Groupon by 402.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,473 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 50,849 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

