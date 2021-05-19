300 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Purchased by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $110,746,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after buying an additional 761,009 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after buying an additional 670,762 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,949,000 after buying an additional 642,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,865,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $3.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.28. 106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,773. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $178.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

