307 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,455,000 after buying an additional 238,308 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $98.66 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $100.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.53 and its 200 day moving average is $93.69.

