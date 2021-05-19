334 Shares in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

RHI opened at $88.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.00. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.31 and a twelve month high of $91.28.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.