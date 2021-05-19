360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

QFIN opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. 360 DigiTech has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.51.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The business had revenue of $511.49 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 9.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the first quarter worth $104,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 4.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

