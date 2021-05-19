3,978 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Purchased by Ampfield Management L.P.

Ampfield Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,978 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.8% of Ampfield Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,072 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.93.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $243.08 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $176.60 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

