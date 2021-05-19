40,940 Shares in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned 0.08% of Korn Ferry at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,612,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,661,000 after buying an additional 362,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,164,000 after purchasing an additional 343,455 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 841,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,626,000 after purchasing an additional 89,194 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth about $33,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $660,827.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,847 shares in the company, valued at $14,268,676.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 4,494 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $289,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,374,268.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,073 shares of company stock worth $12,615,125. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.07 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.80.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

