41 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 41 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 87,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 896.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,634,000 after acquiring an additional 43,622 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.06.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total value of $15,111,838.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,941,805.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $283.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.49 and a 200-day moving average of $249.25. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $178.66 and a 52-week high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

