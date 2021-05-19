442,373 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Purchased by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 442,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 3.9% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned 0.19% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 91,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,313. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.05. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $20.63.

