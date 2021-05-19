454,800 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 454,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,171,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.59% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 160,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 82,586 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $541,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KRE stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.39. The company had a trading volume of 466,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,647,365. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.34.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

