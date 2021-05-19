4,653 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISCA opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

