$48.69 Million in Sales Expected for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will post $48.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.64 million to $48.75 million. Model N reported sales of $41.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $188.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.02 million to $189.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $213.14 million, with estimates ranging from $210.36 million to $216.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

MODN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of Model N stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 321,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,991. Model N has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -84.76 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $201,601.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,087,766.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $189,432.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Model N by 49.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Model N in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Model N by 58.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

