$520,000.00 in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to report $520,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $390,000.00 and the highest is $700,000.00. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $1.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $5.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $810,000.00 to $12.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.79 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CUE shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

In other news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 13,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 998.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

