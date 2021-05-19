56 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $454.61 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $324.35 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $178.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $472.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

