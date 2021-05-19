5,600 Shares in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Bought by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 10,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.96. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.