$646.62 Million in Sales Expected for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will announce $646.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $627.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $666.70 million. ITT reported sales of $514.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen increased their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ITT by 262.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in ITT by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 782,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,383,000 after acquiring an additional 296,840 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in ITT by 203.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

ITT traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.16. 2,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,669. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT has a 52 week low of $52.30 and a 52 week high of $101.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.