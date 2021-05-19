658,389 Shares in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 658,389 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Transocean as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1,184.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,844 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

RIG opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.81. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.78.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

