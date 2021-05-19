$663.36 Million in Sales Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will report sales of $663.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $806.58 million and the lowest is $532.80 million. First Solar reported sales of $642.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet cut First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.76.

In other First Solar news, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $806,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,203. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $3,288,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $39,000. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in First Solar by 15.1% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,465 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 3.7% during the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 239,475 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $20,906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $74.24. 2,107,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,169. First Solar has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.54.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

