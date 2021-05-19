7,360 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Bought by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 45,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Prologis by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 177,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after acquiring an additional 70,124 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $114.98 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.53 and a 1 year high of $117.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.