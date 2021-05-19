$749.37 Million in Sales Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to report $749.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $754.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $745.48 million. TransUnion posted sales of $634.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,652. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.11. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $110.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $264,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $83,134.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,206,103 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

