8,079 Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.62% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,328,000.

NASDAQ:DDIV opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $32.63.

