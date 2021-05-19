$9.12 Million in Sales Expected for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) to announce $9.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iCAD’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.83 million. iCAD reported sales of $5.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that iCAD will report full-year sales of $40.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.28 million to $40.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $53.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow iCAD.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICAD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iCAD by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iCAD by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iCAD by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iCAD by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.30. iCAD has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.48 million, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.30.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

