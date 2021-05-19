AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AB SKF (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.92.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Research analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

