Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,367,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,797 shares of company stock worth $12,339,005. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.78. The company had a trading volume of 68,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,184. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $205.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

