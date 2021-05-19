AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,070,985,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,332,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,269,000 after buying an additional 1,363,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AbbVie by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,457,000 after buying an additional 2,605,050 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,639,000 after buying an additional 2,263,374 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.76. The stock had a trading volume of 100,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,192,983. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.87 and its 200 day moving average is $106.22. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $117.90. The stock has a market cap of $202.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.31.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

