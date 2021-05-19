Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of FAX opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

